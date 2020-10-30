Paul "Griz" S. TwymanLouisville - 67, lost his battle to Covid-19 on Wednesday October 28, 2020.He was retired from Philip Morris, a member of The American Legion Post 220, and a member of the Moose Lodge. Paul was very family oriented and loved to sing karaoke. His favorite times were spent at family gatherings. He enjoyed the racetrack, basketball, and football.He was preceded in death by his parents, Neulon and Edith Twyman; sister, Linda Grawemeyer; companion, Darlene Washer; step-daughter, Cassandra Cravens; and former spouse, Faye Twyman.He is survived by his children, Melissa Ann Twyman, Erica Nicole Twyman, and Steven Twyman; grandson, Zachary Steven Twyman; brothers, Charles Twyman (Cheryl) and Donald Twyman (Susan); and sisters, Marie Anderson (Jimmy), Theresa Garr (Sam), Deana Seidl (Mike), and Donna Henry (Brian). Paul leaves behind many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews that absolutely adored him.If you wish to watch a livestream of the funeral you may do so at ________________________________________.Paul will be truly missed by those who knew him and got to spend time with him.