|
|
Paul Schlich Sr.
Louisville - Paul E. Schlich, Sr., 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
He was born May 28, 1928 in Louisville, one of six children to the late Rudolph C. Schlich and Benita Klug Schlich and was a life-long resident of the Louisville area. He was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes and Saint Margaret Mary parishes over the years and was a proud graduate of the 1946 class of Saint Xavier High School.
After serving in the United States Marine Corps, Paul was the founder of Paul Schlich Insurance Agency, which served the Louisville Area independently for nearly four decades.
Paul was a devoted husband to his wife, Bettye, and enjoyed nothing more than their time together traveling the world, playing bridge and drinking manhattans.
Living his Catholic faith and pursuing his passions brought him great joy and fulfillment. Among them were serving as the first lay president of the Archdiocese of Louisville Catholic PTA, the Grand Knight of Knights of Columbus Assumption Council, the President of the Louisville Board of Independent Insurance Agents and the St. Matthews Business Association. His passion for sports led him to 20 years of officiating KHSAA football and basketball as well as owning and racing several standardbred horses over the years. Later in life, Paul, along with Bettye, were volunteers at the St John Center for Homeless Men.
In addition to his parents, he is also preceded by his loving wife of 59 years, Elizabeth Brumleve "Bettye" Schlich and his siblings, Kenneth, Bob, Bill, Fr. Jim Schlich and Marilyn Nagel.
Paul is survived by his children, Leigh Ann Clark (Marty) of Dayton, OH, Paul E., Jr. (Jenny) of Biloxi, MS, Tom (Lisa), Rudy (Dana) of Louisville and Alex (Jayme) of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He also leaves to cherish his memory 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road "in St. Matthews".
Memorial gifts, in lieu of flowers, may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul or St. John Center.
www.RattermanBrothers.com
Published in The Courier-Journal from June 29 to June 30, 2019