Paul Summers
Floyds Knobs - Paul Melvin Summers, 79, of Elizabeth, Indiana died Saturday, October 26, 2019 in New Albany, IN. He was born in Rosewood, IN on February 10, 1940, the son of Paul E and Opal Lopp Summers. He was a retired millwright for Ford Motor Company in Louisville. He married Mary Lou Bierly on June 1, 1963. Survivors include his wife of 56 years, Mary Lou Bierly Summers; two sons - Paul Michael and Thomas Keith Summers; two Grandchildren - Drew and Ashleigh Summers; Brother - Ronald Summers; Sister-in-Law - Agnes Crone Summers; and two former Daughters-in-Law - Lea and Dawn Summers. Visitation will be held 2-7:30 PM Friday, November 1 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon followed by a brief memorial service. Private burial will be in St. Peter's Catholic Cemetery, Elizabeth, IN. Memorial gifts may be made to St. Peter's Cemetery Fund c/o St. Joseph Catholic Church, 312 E. High Street, Corydon, IN 47112.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2019