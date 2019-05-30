Services
St. Martha Catholic Church
2825 Klondike Ln
Louisville, KY 40218
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Martha Church
2825 Klondike Lane
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paul Fowler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paul T. Fowler Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paul T. Fowler Sr. Obituary
Paul T. Fowler, Sr.

- - Paul T. Fowler, Sr. passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, Bellarmine University, and served 4 years in the Navy on the USS Bennington during the Korean War. He was a retired accountant for CSX Railroad and a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church, where he was a daily volunteer for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing all sports, family vacations at Kentucky Lake and was a UK Wildcat fan.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Becky Fowler. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Lankswert) Fowler, children Susie Strange (Jerry), Sherrye Fowler Thomas, Paul Fowler Jr. (Teresa); grandchildren, Angela Irvine (Jason), Samantha Strange, Michael Fowler (Laura) and Taylor Thomas; great grandchildren Aaron, Zoe and Lucy Irvine, and William Fowler.

Cremation was chosen. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 at St, Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mass of the Air or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.