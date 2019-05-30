|
Paul T. Fowler, Sr.
- - Paul T. Fowler, Sr. passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019. He was a graduate of St. Xavier High School, Bellarmine University, and served 4 years in the Navy on the USS Bennington during the Korean War. He was a retired accountant for CSX Railroad and a member of St. Martha's Catholic Church, where he was a daily volunteer for over 20 years. He enjoyed playing all sports, family vacations at Kentucky Lake and was a UK Wildcat fan.
He was preceded in death by his daughter Becky Fowler. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann (Lankswert) Fowler, children Susie Strange (Jerry), Sherrye Fowler Thomas, Paul Fowler Jr. (Teresa); grandchildren, Angela Irvine (Jason), Samantha Strange, Michael Fowler (Laura) and Taylor Thomas; great grandchildren Aaron, Zoe and Lucy Irvine, and William Fowler.
Cremation was chosen. A memorial mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 11:00 at St, Martha Church, 2825 Klondike Lane. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mass of the Air or Hosparus Health of Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 30, 2019