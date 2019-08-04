|
Paul Thomas Shouse
Louisville - Paul Thomas Shouse passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was a gracious and funny man, a modern southern gentleman from humble beginnings, a loving and hardworking father of 7 daughters, a husband of 59 years. He was a convert to Catholicism later in life that converted the whole man and gave him spiritual strength to the end. We'll miss that ready smile, warm hugs and twinkling eyes, the southern hospitality, the central Kentucky drawl, the long jokes with silly punchlines, the snappy one-liners, and most of all the pride and love he displayed for his wife, daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Paul was preceded in death by his parents, William and Genette Shouse; brothers, Charles and James Shouse; his grandson, Elliot French; and son-in-law, James Chumbley.
Paul is survived by his loving wife, the former Margaret Johnson; daughters, Laura Johnson (David), Florence Browne, Monica Higgins (Jim), Clare Gilbert (Chuck), Paula Chumbley, Angela Chumbley (Tommy) and Amy Nichols (Leonard); brother, Kenny Bates (Linda); sister, Margaret Lyvers (Dave); 19 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from 3 to 8pm on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Drive, Louisville, KY (in Middletown). Mass of celebration will be 10am Tuesday, August 6th at St. Rita Catholic Church, 8709 Preston Hwy, Louisville, KY 40219, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the DePaul School. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019