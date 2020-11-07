1/
Paul Vance
1941 - 2020
Paul Vance

Louisville - Paul Jay Vance, 79, of Louisville went to his heavenly home on November 4, 2020 at Baptist East Palliative Care Unit, after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.

He was born on June 11, 1941 in Owensboro, KY to Paul and Beulah Vance, but moved to Louisville as a child. He was a graduate of Manual High School. He was preceded in death by his newborn daughter, Paula, in 1968, and his parents. Paul retired from Corhart Refractories after 30 years and enjoyed his retirement jobs in lawn maintenance, first at Polo Fields Country Club and later at Glen Oaks Country Club. He loved working, until Alzheimer's Disease no longer made that possible.

Paul was a longtime member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church and was previously an active member at Rockford Lane Baptist Church, where he was a Deacon for many years.

Paul was a lifelong UK fan and was also a big Bellarmine basketball fan for the last two years. Thank you to Coach Scott Davenport for the kindness he showed to Dad and how special he made him feel. And, thank you to Tony Vanetti and Matt Jones for all the Monday Marathon memories! Those were always special days for him.

Paul is survived by his wife of 56 years, Donna; daughter, Laura (Dr. Kenneth Calhoun); son, Paul Jay II (Melissa), Evans, GA; four grandchildren, Rachel Resler (Tony), Jack and Brady Calhoun, and Keira Vance; one great-grandson, Barrett Resler; brother, John (Shirley); niece and nephews, Janet, John, and Chris.

Due to COVID case numbers, no visitation will be held. A private funeral to celebrate Paul's life will be held Monday November 9, 2021 at Noon.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus Health of Louisville.






Published in Courier-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Funeral
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
5024915950
