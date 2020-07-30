1/1
Paul W. Haysley
Paul W. Haysley

Louisville - Paul W. Haysley, 79, of Louisville passed away July 28, 2020 at The Forum at Brookside Nursing. He was born January 9, 1941 in St. Johns, Kentucky. Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Ray Haysley, parents, William and Gladys Haysley, brothers, Ernie Williams and Walt Williams, and sister Dorothy Knott.

Paul is survived by his four daughters, his twelve grandchildren, and one sister.

A private service will be held for Paul at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. A private burial will be held at Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations in memory of Paul to the St. Patrick Beacon of Hope Capital Campaign, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, Louisville, Kentucky 40245.






Published in Courier-Journal from Jul. 30 to Jul. 31, 2020.
