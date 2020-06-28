Paul W. Sullivan
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul W. Sullivan

Louisville - Paul W. Sullivan, 93, of Louisville passed at home of natural causes on Friday July 26, 2020. He was born in Louisville on August 1, 1926, to William and Margaret Hession Sullivan.

Paul was an Army veteran and retired from International Harvester as the last machinist to leave the Louisville plant before it's closing in the early 1980's. He had previously worked for Reynolds Metals, American Standard, Naval Ordnance, and General Electric. Paul enjoyed building and repairing things using his tools, reading, and bird watching/nature and was a UK fan for more than 70 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Geraldine Duffy, and his wife, Lillian E. Sullivan, and is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Sullivan Washburn (Dennis) and Paula Sullivan.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, with COVID 19 restrictions in place. Private services will be held on Thursday, July 2, with burial following at Floydsburg Memorial Cemetery in Crestwood, Ky.

The family requests memorial gifts are made to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, Buffalo Grove, Ill or the National Wildlife Federation, Reston, VA.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Jun. 28 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home - East Louisville
12900 Shelbyville Road
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 244-3305
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved