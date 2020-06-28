Paul W. SullivanLouisville - Paul W. Sullivan, 93, of Louisville passed at home of natural causes on Friday July 26, 2020. He was born in Louisville on August 1, 1926, to William and Margaret Hession Sullivan.Paul was an Army veteran and retired from International Harvester as the last machinist to leave the Louisville plant before it's closing in the early 1980's. He had previously worked for Reynolds Metals, American Standard, Naval Ordnance, and General Electric. Paul enjoyed building and repairing things using his tools, reading, and bird watching/nature and was a UK fan for more than 70 years.He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Geraldine Duffy, and his wife, Lillian E. Sullivan, and is survived by his two daughters, Pamela Sullivan Washburn (Dennis) and Paula Sullivan.Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, with COVID 19 restrictions in place. Private services will be held on Thursday, July 2, with burial following at Floydsburg Memorial Cemetery in Crestwood, Ky.The family requests memorial gifts are made to The Foundation for Peripheral Neuropathy, Buffalo Grove, Ill or the National Wildlife Federation, Reston, VA.