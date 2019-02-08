|
|
Paul Wesley Miller Sr.
Louisville -
World War II veteran Paul W. Miller, Sr. was born Oct. 5, 1926, into the Roman Catholic faith. He died early Thursday morning at the age of 92 after a well-lived life.Paul was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 60 years, Clara Wasson Miller, his parents, Louis P. and Mary S. Miller, four of five siblings, brothers Russell and Walter, and sisters Mary Jean Foushee and Nora Gold.
He was proud of his service in the U.S. Army's 11th Airborne Division as a paratrooper. He was also Post Commander of the Dixie Post 220 American Legion (1968), and a Kentucky Colonel.
During his career, Paul became a critical maintenance supervisor with the DuPont Co., retiring after 33 years. He was born and raised in Louisville and in 1968, was presented a key to the city of Louisville by Mayor Kenneth Schmied.
Paul is survived by his sons, Paul Miller, Jr. (Missy), Danny Miller (Steve); daughter, Susan Hyland (Tom). He is also survived by his younger brother, Kenny, six grandchildren (Wendy Hyland, Wesley Hyland (Molly), Tammy Kessler (Jeff), P. Wesley Miller, III and Mona Aspuru; five great-grandchildren (Lilly and Patrick Kessler, Parker and Hutch Hyland, and Maya Miller).
A celebration of life service will be held Monday, February 11, 2019, 11 a.m. at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2 - 8 p.m. and after 10 a.m. Monday.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 8, 2019