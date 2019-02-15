|
|
Paul Wilson Newton
Louisville - Paul Wilson Newton, Sr., 71, passed away on Tuesday February 12, 2019 at Kindred Hospital. Paul was born to the late Mark and Anne (James) Newton in Scranton, Pennsylvania on December 5, 1947.
A graduate of Fern Creek High School, Paul also attended Lindsey Wilson College. Paul founded Kentuckiana School of Kung Fu, where he taught hundreds of students over several decades. He also retired from Norfolk-Southern Railroad. Paul loved to rescue animals and was a Kentucky Colonel.
He is survived by his children, Paul W. Newton II and Rachel Mendoza-Newton (Heber) along with grandchildren, Mark, Jose', and Xochitl. He will also be missed by his brother Mark Newton (Mike Cox), sister Ann Newton Perkins Byers (Tom) and his loving cat, Sylvester.
Funeral services will be held Sunday at 6:00 pm at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Highway. Visitation will be Sunday from 1:00 pm until time of service.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made in Paul's name to the Kentucky Humane Society, 241 Steedly Drive, Louisville, KY, 40214. (502-366-3355 or www.kyhumane.org/donate)
louisvillememorialgardens.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Feb. 15, 2019