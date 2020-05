Paul Woodford LaswellLebanon Junction - Paul Woodford Laswell 84, of Lebanon Junction passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home of Hodgenville.Paul was a Baptist by faith and a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved woodworking and was always tinkering with something.Paul was preceded in death by his parents Clifford Laswell and the late Anna Pearl Woods; his siblings Leo Kirkpatrick, Joe Laswell and Ruby Laswell.Paul is survived by his loving wife Jessie Laswell of 62 years; his daughter Janet Jenkins (Michael) of Lebanon Junction; his granddaughter Kristen Mikesell (David) of Lebanon Junction.Funeral Service will be private with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens.Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com