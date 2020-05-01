Paul Woodford Laswell
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paul's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paul Woodford Laswell

Lebanon Junction - Paul Woodford Laswell 84, of Lebanon Junction passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home of Hodgenville.

Paul was a Baptist by faith and a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved woodworking and was always tinkering with something.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents Clifford Laswell and the late Anna Pearl Woods; his siblings Leo Kirkpatrick, Joe Laswell and Ruby Laswell.

Paul is survived by his loving wife Jessie Laswell of 62 years; his daughter Janet Jenkins (Michael) of Lebanon Junction; his granddaughter Kristen Mikesell (David) of Lebanon Junction.

Funeral Service will be private with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens.

Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Burial
Highland Memory Gardens
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Maraman Billings Funeral Home
605 South Preston Highway
Shepherdsville, KY 40165
(502) 543-6881
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved