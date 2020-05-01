Paul Woodford Laswell
Lebanon Junction - Paul Woodford Laswell 84, of Lebanon Junction passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home of Hodgenville.
Paul was a Baptist by faith and a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church. He loved woodworking and was always tinkering with something.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents Clifford Laswell and the late Anna Pearl Woods; his siblings Leo Kirkpatrick, Joe Laswell and Ruby Laswell.
Paul is survived by his loving wife Jessie Laswell of 62 years; his daughter Janet Jenkins (Michael) of Lebanon Junction; his granddaughter Kristen Mikesell (David) of Lebanon Junction.
Funeral Service will be private with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens.
Online condolences may be made at maramanbillings.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.