Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Beulah Presbyterian Church
6704 Bardstown Road
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM
Beulah Presbyterian Church
1944 - 2020
Paula Boston Obituary
Paula Boston

Louisville - Paula Bratt Boston, 75, passed away peacefully on Feb. 5, 2020 at Baptist Hospital East.

Paula was born April 3, 1944 to Frank E. Bratt and Ruth Street Bratt in Cincinnati, Ohio. She remained married to William "Bill" Raymond Boston of Louisville from 1967 until Bill's death in 2009. The couple were active members of Beulah Presbyterian Church their entire adult lives. Paula, a graduate of the University of Illinois ('67) and Spalding University, tutored students of all ages, in all subjects, for forty years.

Paula is survived by her daughter, Christina L. Boston (Paul Doyle) of Louisville; son, Arthur "AJ" Boston (K. Elizabeth) of. Murray, Ky; her grandchildren (to whom she was "Nana"), William Henry, Arthur George, and Annabel Byrd of Murray, Ky; her sister, Carol Rahe (Donald); niece, Tracy Watson (Daniel) of Cincinnati; nephew, Brian Rahe (Erica) of Michigan; her aunt, Marilyn Gordon of California; and her extensive network of close friends and countless former students.

Visitation begins at 12pm on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 6704 Bardstown Road with service at 2pm in the same location.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Beulah Presbyterian Church's Open Table Ministry, which Paula devoted her final years serving.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2020
