Paula Harris McKinley
Ft. Myers - Born in Louisville on June 8, 1935, Paula passed away on March 1, leaving behind her loving husband, Harold, her 2 sons, Mike and Mark, along with 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and other family members.
She is proceeded in death by her son, Matthew.
Visitation is at the Heady Hardy Funeral Home,7710 Dixie Highway, Sunday from 2-6 with funeral services at the same location on Monday at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, Paula requested all donations be made to Cedar Lake Lodge in memory of Matthew. For more information, go to: https://cedarlake.org/
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020