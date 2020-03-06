Services
Services

Heady-Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 402581482
(502) 933-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Heady Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Heady Hardy Funeral Home
7710 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY
Paula Harris McKinley


1935 - 2020
Paula Harris McKinley Obituary
Paula Harris McKinley

Ft. Myers - Born in Louisville on June 8, 1935, Paula passed away on March 1, leaving behind her loving husband, Harold, her 2 sons, Mike and Mark, along with 7 grandchildren, one great-grandchild and other family members.

She is proceeded in death by her son, Matthew.

Visitation is at the Heady Hardy Funeral Home,7710 Dixie Highway, Sunday from 2-6 with funeral services at the same location on Monday at 11:00. In lieu of flowers, Paula requested all donations be made to Cedar Lake Lodge in memory of Matthew. For more information, go to: https://cedarlake.org/
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
