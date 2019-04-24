Services
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
(502) 447-2600
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Owen Funeral Home
5317 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40216
Paula J. Runner

Paula J. Runner Obituary
Paula J. Runner

Louisville - 58, passed away Monday, April 22, 2019.

She was the former Paula J. Stackpole-Bowman, a retail manager for TJ Maxx and a member of St. Michael Catholic Church, Fairfield, KY.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dale and Lorraine Stackpole.

Paula is survived by her loving husband of 7 years, William "Billy" Runner; daughters, Candice Liford (Shane) and Christy Hack; grandchildren, Kayla and Nataly Liford and Bryson and Collin Hack; sister, Regenia Kessinger (Wayne); and Billy's children, Lauren Sparkman (Chris) and Michael Runner (Belinda); and grandchildren, Gwenith, Rayna, and Madeline, and Roxanne.

Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy with entombment to follow in Louisville Memorial Gardens West Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the .
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 24, 2019
