Paula Jo Harp Gilbert



Louisville - Paula Jo Harp Gilbert of Louisville Kentucky passed away on Thursday August 13, 2020 and was preceded in death by her parents, Ed & Kay Meredith of Louisville, and her brother Lawrence. She is survived by her grandchildren Carter Braden and Olivia and Braden Childers, her children Chad and Rhonda Braden, her sisters Janie Thomas (Joe), Debbie McGarry (Rick), Kathy Recktenwald (Bryan), and her brothers Gene Harp, Mark, Marvin (Lisa) and Kevin Meredith.



Paula retired from Armor Elevator (IBEW 369) after 23 years of service and then retired from Kroger (UFCW 227) after 14 years of service. Paula loved interactions with her customers as did they. Several customers would wait in her longer line to be insulted or told a joke. As a single mother, she labored long and hard to keep her children fed and sheltered.



Paula wore her heart on her sleeve and was not averse to tell you how she felt, and she felt deeply. She had a great sense of humor and was quick to crack a joke or a smile or straighten your ass out if required. She loved music (especially Elvis and Jimmy Buffet), a cold beverage and her family. Paula was deeply loved and will be missed. She loved nothing more than spending time with her beloved grandchildren and children. If she had any regret, it was probably that she did not outlive her first husband. We have no doubt that she is bragging in heaven that she beat her son in her last game of Rummy. Paula thought the idea of sending flowers to a dead person was ludicrous and often stated you should have sent them when she was alive. In lieu of flowers, she requests you send them to someone who is still alive to appreciate them. Paula chose to donate her organs because she knew that every day, 22 people die waiting on a transplant and this was also a way to continue her legacy.



It was Paula's wish to not have a traditional funeral service Instead, there will be a memorial Margaritaville Party in her honor. Anyone to whom she didn't owe money is welcome and encouraged to contact her son Chad at 502-233-1622. Mom, your absence leaves a huge hole in our hearts that will be hard to fill. We will struggle on, but you will be greatly missed and not forgotten. Your grandchildren will grow up knowing how special you were and the imprint you left on us. We love you mom.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store