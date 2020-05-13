Paula Kaelin Eads
Paula Kaelin Eads

Louisville - Paula K. Eads, 75, of Louisville, died peacefully surrounded by her family on May 12. Her biggest love in life was her family, especially her three grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, John, and daughters Angela Shorter (Matt) and Jennifer Backhaus (Brad); grandchildren Blake Shorter, Jameson Backhaus, Berkley Backhaus; and brother Gary Kaelin (Jeanne).

No services will be held. Expressions of sympathy should be made to The Kentucky Humane Society and St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Please leave a condolence for the family at; www.archlheadycralle.com






Published in Courier-Journal from May 13 to May 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
5028968821
