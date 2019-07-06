Services
Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
7336 Southside Drive
Louisville, KY 40212
(502) 361-7112
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Tilford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula M. Tilford

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Paula M. Tilford Obituary
Paula M. Tilford

Louisville - 61, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.

She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.

Paula is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, David Tilford; daughter, Sarah Brown (Jamie); son, Philip Tilford; grandchildren, Hayden Tilford and Emma Brown; parents, Harold and Shirley Gray; brothers, Clinton and Curtis Gray (Grace); many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Dooley.

Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jospeh E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph E. Ratterman & Son - Southside
Download Now