Paula M. Tilford
Louisville - 61, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at her home.
She was a member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church.
Paula is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, David Tilford; daughter, Sarah Brown (Jamie); son, Philip Tilford; grandchildren, Hayden Tilford and Emma Brown; parents, Harold and Shirley Gray; brothers, Clinton and Curtis Gray (Grace); many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her beloved dog, Dooley.
Her celebration of life Mass will be held 10 a.m. Monday at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens-West. Visitation 2-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Jospeh E. Ratterman & Son, 7336 Southside Dr.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 6, 2019