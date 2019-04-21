|
|
Paula Marsh
Louisville - Mrs. Paula Marsh, age 86, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Friday, April 19, 2019. Mrs. Marsh was born on September 8, 1932 in Vienna, Austria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willbaly Vcelak and Hermine Baumgartner; husband, Bill Marsh and brother, Gustav Mueller. She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Judy Lile (Bill); grandchildren, Shane Lile (Jessica) and Adam Lile and great-grandchildren, Olivia Lile, Cruz Lile and Tucker Lile. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) with burial in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Friends may pay their respects on Monday, April 22, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. www.subfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 21, 2019