Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
5:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Paula Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paula "Jill" Smith

Obituary Condolences

Paula "Jill" Smith Obituary
Paula "Jill" Smith

Louisville - 66, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

Jill dedicated her life to raising her daughter and grandson. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be deeply missed.

She is preceded in death by her Mother, Alma M. Johnson, Father, William Smith, Siblings, Willie Livers, Shirley Hamilton, Rita Grandchamp, Mary Jane Neeld, Linda Kruse, Donnie Smith, and Darrell Smith.

Jill is survived by her Daughter, Storrie Smith, Grandson, Sean Smith, Siblings, Joan Pryor, Bob Smith, Larry (Ginger) Smith, and Brother-in-Law, Bud Hamilton.

Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Memorial Service will be at 5:00 pm on Saturday, at the funeral home. The family has chosen cremation services.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewcomerKentuckiana.com
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
Download Now