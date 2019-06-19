|
|
Paula "Jill" Smith
Louisville - 66, passed away on Sunday, June 16, 2019.
Jill dedicated her life to raising her daughter and grandson. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be deeply missed.
She is preceded in death by her Mother, Alma M. Johnson, Father, William Smith, Siblings, Willie Livers, Shirley Hamilton, Rita Grandchamp, Mary Jane Neeld, Linda Kruse, Donnie Smith, and Darrell Smith.
Jill is survived by her Daughter, Storrie Smith, Grandson, Sean Smith, Siblings, Joan Pryor, Bob Smith, Larry (Ginger) Smith, and Brother-in-Law, Bud Hamilton.
Visitation will be from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Southwest Chapel (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Memorial Service will be at 5:00 pm on Saturday, at the funeral home. The family has chosen cremation services.
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 19, 2019