Paulette Joyce Viviano



Naples - Paulette Joyce Viviano, 78, of Naples FL formerly of Louisville, KY, and Hershey, PA, passed away on November 19, 2020.



PAULETTE JOYCE VIVIANO, born Paulette V. Joyce on October 9, 1942 in Louisville, KY, and died November 19, 2020, in Naples, FL. Paulette is survived by her loving husband, Joseph Peter Viviano, Sr. of Naples, FL, 3 children and their spouses; Lisa and Gerard Henesy of Wilton, CT, Joe Viviano Jr. and Laura of Berwyn, PA, Stephanie Viviano and Scott Brenner of Naples, FL, and 6 grandchildren; Elyse Viviano and Joe Viviano III, Melinda Henesy and Christina Henesy, Anya Brenner and Cameron Brenner, her brother Harold Joyce, sister-in-law Stephanie Lohri and brother-in-law Frank Viviano. Paulette was predeceased by her loving mother, Angelina Joyce Ball and her adoring grandparents: Telvigi and John Battisti.



Paulette attended St. Ann's grade school and graduated from Presentation Academy in Louisville, KY. Dance was her passion starting at a very young age. She later began teaching dance in high school at a local dance school. Paulette quickly realized that sharing her passion for and knowledge of dance with young people would be a life-long endeavor.



Paulette and Joe married in Louisville, KY, on May 18, 1963. She raised her 3 children in Louisville, KY, and later in Hershey, PA. Paulette was a loving mother and an avid supporter of her children's athletic events. In 1977, her love of dance resurfaced, and she started the Hershey School of Dance as a non-profit organization operating under the Paulette J. Viviano Foundation for the Performing Arts. Under Paulette's guidance, the Hershey School of Dance enrollment grew to 500 students and 12 teachers.



Paulette was an active and enthusiastic alumnus, and in 2012, she was a Tower Award recipient and a member of the Beyond Steering Committee at Presentation Academy in Louisville, KY. The Beyond Steering Committee is responsible for guiding the fundraising and construction of the Arts and Athletic Center at Presentation Academy. The Presentation Dance Studio is dedicated in her memory.



Paulette and Joe began visiting Naples, FL with her children in 1964. For the next 55 years, they visited Naples, mostly summers, and later for the season. Paulette was thrilled that she and Joe became full time residents in 2005. Paulette loved everything about Naples. She enjoyed having family as residents, many warm friendships and especially the fellow members at the Royal Poinciana Golf Club. Although Paulette loved many aspects of Naples, her favorite moments were when her grandchildren visited and she could spend time catching up with them.



A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 4, 2020, at Saint William Catholic Church in Naples, FL.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Paulette's name can be sent to Vitas Healthcare, 4980 N, Tamiami Trail N Ste 102, Naples, FL 34103









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store