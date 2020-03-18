|
Pauline E. Smith
Louisville - Pauline E. Smith, 90, entered into rest on Wednesday March 18, 2020. She was preceded in death by her Husband, Moten Smith, Jr.; Pauline is survived by her Daughter, Sylvia Fryrear (Brian); Son, Hans Smith (Gabi); 5 Grandchildren and 3 Great Grandchildren; And Extended Family and Friends. Her funeral service will be held on Monday at 10am at the Advantage Funeral Home - Hardy Chapel, with Burial Following in Bethany Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be on Sunday from 3-8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020