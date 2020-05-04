Pauline Gibson



Louisville - Pauline Gibson, 94, of Louisville, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2020.



Pauline was born in McRoberts, Kentucky to the late Estes and Dulcina Gibson. She worked for many years at children's homes and retired from the Rice Audubon Treatment Center as a supervisor. She was a long-time member of Buechel Park Baptist Church.



She is preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, James Gibson; infant daughter, Linda Gibson; parents; 3 sisters; and a brother.



Left to cherish Pauline's memory are her children, Donald Gibson (Renee), Cheryl Gibson, and Randy Gibson; 3 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; sisters, Wanda Floyd, Becky McNiven, Judy Jackman, and Veronica Trepanier; and a host of nieces and nephews.



Due to Covid-19, services are private. Pauline will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



The family would like to thank the nurses, staff, and Dr. Gary Davis at Baptist Hospital East for the love and care that was shown to Pauline.



Memorial donations may be made to Buechel Park Baptist Church.













