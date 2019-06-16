|
Pauline "Polly" Hamilton Milius died on April 12, 2019 at her home in Washington, DC where she had lived for nearly a half-century. Polly was born and raised in Louisville, KY, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Hamilton, and sister of Ellyn Lithgow Hamilton.
She graduated from Eastern High School in 1959 and then attended Barnard College before pursuing a Master's Degree at Yale University in 1965.
Polly spent her adult life in Washington, DC. When the youngest of her two children began kindergarten, she entered law school at Georgetown University and spent 30 years in the Environment and Natural Resources Division of the US Department of Justice, as a litigator and then chief of the Law and Policy Section.
With her husband and friends, Polly owned a 240-acre farm in Pennsylvania where she spent many weekends and summer holidays. Her late husband, Peter Milius, was a deputy editor of The Washington Post's editorial page, and began his career at the Louisville Courier Journal in the early 1960s.
Polly is survived by her children, Robert and Sarah Milius, and their families. A memorial service was held in Washington in May, and an additional service will be held in Louisville, KY on Friday, June 21st at 11:00 am at St Matthew's Episcopal Church (330 North Hubbards Lane, Louisville, KY). In lieu of flowers, please send contributions to the "Sideling Hill Fund (in memory of Pauline Milius)", at the Greater Washington Community Foundation (1325 G St NW, Suite 480, Washington, DC 20005, https://www.thecommunityfoundation.org/donate).
Published in The Courier-Journal on June 16, 2019