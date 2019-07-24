Services
Ratterman Brothers - St. Matthews
3711 Lexington Road
Louisville, KY 40207
(502) 893-3644
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity Catholic Church
501 Cherrywood Road
Louisville, KY
Pauline Kaelin


1932 - 2019
Pauline Kaelin Obituary
Pauline Kaelin

Louisville - Pauline Kaelin, age 87, born on March 12, 1932 in Kidd's Store, Kentucky in Casey County, passed away Monday, July 22, 2019. She was the second to youngest of nine children born to Thomas and Myrtle Reed Smith. At the age of fifteen, Pauline moved to Louisville, Kentucky to live with her older sister, Flo, and work at St. Joseph's Infirmary as a nurse's aide. She then met Elmer, her husband, at a Swiss Hop. They were married on July 9, 1951 and were together for 51 years before he passed in 2002. Pauline and Elmer raised four children together and made many memories spending time with them and their families. They also enjoyed traveling, going to the Swiss Hop and German American dances, and having good times with the many lifelong friends they made throughout the years. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, St. Simon and Jude Senior Club, and the Swiss Charity Society.

Pauline is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer, her granddaughter, Kristie Kauffmann, and 7 siblings.

She is survived by her sister, OmaLee Baugh; children: Susan (Michael) Kauffmann, Thomas (Kathy) Kaelin, Paula (Mark) Vasse, Mark (Judy) Kaelin; 11 grandchildren-Lisa (Kyle) Crabtree, Michael Kauffmann, Nikki Kauffmann, Jennifer (Cameron) Finnis, Tommy (Catherine) Kaelin, Chris Kaelin, Angela (Mark) Bazant, Bryan (Danielle) Vasse, Jay (Clint Hedinger) Vasse, Mark Kaelin (Megan Bowman), Brittany (Chris) Jones; 12 great-grandchildren: Will, Nina, Kaelin, Maxwell, Andrew, Matthew, Hadley, Jack, Sam, Griffin, Beckett, Ryan.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2 - 8 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY. The funeral mass will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 10:00 am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, Louisville, KY with burial to follow at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to or Hosparus.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 24, 2019
