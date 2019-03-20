Services
Neurath-Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W Market Street
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 585-4394
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W. Market St.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W. Market St.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home
1832 W. Market St.
Louisville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Pitt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Pitt

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Pitt Obituary
Pauline Pitt

Louisville - Pauline Pitt, 85, of Louisville, KY, passed away on March 18, 2019.

Pauline retired after 27 years of service at the Charles P. Moorman Retirement Home of Louisville. She was a member of Amvets Daniel Boone Post #1 and an avid dart player. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Pitt; parents, Henry and Sara Seay; granddaughter, Melissa Disney-Smith; and numerous siblings.

She is survived by her children, Jennie Disney (Earl), Anna Carwile, Albert Carwile, Jerry Carwile (Kathy), and John Carwile; siblings, Ruby Buckley and James Richard Seay; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1832 W. Market St., Louisville, KY, with burial to follow at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 PM on Thursday and after 9 AM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Please visit www.nsfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now