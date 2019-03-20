|
|
Pauline Pitt
Louisville - Pauline Pitt, 85, of Louisville, KY, passed away on March 18, 2019.
Pauline retired after 27 years of service at the Charles P. Moorman Retirement Home of Louisville. She was a member of Amvets Daniel Boone Post #1 and an avid dart player. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arthur Pitt; parents, Henry and Sara Seay; granddaughter, Melissa Disney-Smith; and numerous siblings.
She is survived by her children, Jennie Disney (Earl), Anna Carwile, Albert Carwile, Jerry Carwile (Kathy), and John Carwile; siblings, Ruby Buckley and James Richard Seay; 11 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and 6 great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home, 1832 W. Market St., Louisville, KY, with burial to follow at Zachary Taylor National Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 PM on Thursday and after 9 AM on Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions can be made to Hosparus. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Please visit www.nsfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Mar. 20, 2019