|
|
Pauline Smith Basil
Louisville - Pauline Smith Basil, age 85, of Louisville , KY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday , April 1,2020. She was a member of St Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church . She was preceded in death by her husband , Frederick Basil, Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Basil; granddaughter, Jennifer Zinninger; parents, Robert and Callie Smith; and 2 brothers and 5 sisters.
Pauline is survived by her children, Fred Basil (Valerie), Shari Linton (Larry) and Dan Basil (Kelly); sister, Helen Little; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.
Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020