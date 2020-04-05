Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Basil
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Smith Basil

Add a Memory
Pauline Smith Basil Obituary
Pauline Smith Basil

Louisville - Pauline Smith Basil, age 85, of Louisville , KY, passed away peacefully on Wednesday , April 1,2020. She was a member of St Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church . She was preceded in death by her husband , Frederick Basil, Sr.; daughter, Cynthia Basil; granddaughter, Jennifer Zinninger; parents, Robert and Callie Smith; and 2 brothers and 5 sisters.

Pauline is survived by her children, Fred Basil (Valerie), Shari Linton (Larry) and Dan Basil (Kelly); sister, Helen Little; 6 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and a host of relatives and friends.

Services will be private. Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Send Flowers
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
Download Now