Services
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
(812) 738-4131
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Homes Corydon
318 East Chestnut Street
Corydon, IN 47112
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
St. John's Lutheran Church
Lanesville, KY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Zollman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline W. Zollman


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline W. Zollman Obituary
Pauline W. Zollman

Lanesville - Pauline W. Zollman, 94, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. She was born December 18, 1924 in Harrison County, Indiana the daughter of Louis and Magdalena Walther Schoen. Pauline was a homemaker and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanesville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Francis W. Zollman, sisters, Hilda Lind and Selma Dietrich; and brother Walter Schoen. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Mohr of Albuquerque, NM; Eileen Seymer (William) of New Albany, IN; grandchildren, Emily Mohr, Sara Mohr, Jennifer Bobo (Mark), John Seymer and great grandson Andrew Bobo. Pauline is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanesville. Pastor Mark Carnahan will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2 PM to 8 PM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now