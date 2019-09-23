|
Pauline W. Zollman
Lanesville - Pauline W. Zollman, 94, passed away Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital in New Albany, IN. She was born December 18, 1924 in Harrison County, Indiana the daughter of Louis and Magdalena Walther Schoen. Pauline was a homemaker and a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanesville. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Francis W. Zollman, sisters, Hilda Lind and Selma Dietrich; and brother Walter Schoen. She is survived by her daughters, Nancy Mohr of Albuquerque, NM; Eileen Seymer (William) of New Albany, IN; grandchildren, Emily Mohr, Sara Mohr, Jennifer Bobo (Mark), John Seymer and great grandson Andrew Bobo. Pauline is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM Thursday, September 26, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Lanesville. Pastor Mark Carnahan will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 2 PM to 8 PM at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Corydon, Indiana. The family suggests memorial gifts be made to St. John's Lutheran Church.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019