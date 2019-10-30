Services
Newcomer Funeral Home-Southwest Louisville Chapel
10304 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
502-935-0056
Louisville - Pauline Waddell, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, stepped into the arms of Jesus on October 29, 2019 at her residence. She was a native of Hart County, Kentucky, the oldest daughter of Edna and Harley Walsh.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her loving companion, Don Sublett.

Pauline is survived by her sister, Gladys Turner, extended family, neighbors and friends.

She attended Lyons Missionary Baptist Church where she was welcomed and loved. By her request, funeral services are private.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Saints Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and Hosparus for their care and compassion.

"Weeping may endure for a night, but joy cometh in the morning." Psalm 30:5
Published in The Courier-Journal from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
