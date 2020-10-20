1/
Peach Britain
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peach's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peach Britain

Louisville - 83, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1937 in Fostoria, OH. Peach loved travel, playing the stock market, and antiques, so much so that she eventually came to own Pendragon Antique Shop in Cincinnati, OH. She later started as a temporary secretary at CRT, and worked her way up to become Vice President and Director of the Travel Center at CRT-NationsBank in Chicago.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ron Britain; and their son Mark Magel (Nina Romanoff) of Croton-on-Hudson, NY.

Funeral service will be at 10:00am on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5pm at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or to Feeding America.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Highlands Family-Owned Funeral Home - Louisville
3331 Taylorsville Rd.
Louisville, KY 40205
502-451-4420
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved