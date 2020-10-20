Peach BritainLouisville - 83, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020. She was born on April 10, 1937 in Fostoria, OH. Peach loved travel, playing the stock market, and antiques, so much so that she eventually came to own Pendragon Antique Shop in Cincinnati, OH. She later started as a temporary secretary at CRT, and worked her way up to become Vice President and Director of the Travel Center at CRT-NationsBank in Chicago.She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Ron Britain; and their son Mark Magel (Nina Romanoff) of Croton-on-Hudson, NY.Funeral service will be at 10:00am on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-5pm at the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation or to Feeding America.