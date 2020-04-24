Services
Peggy Abell, age 75, passed away on April 24, 2020 following a brief illness. A native of Louisville, KY she was the daughter of the late Thelma Burke. Peggy attended Holy Rosary High School and was a member of Saint Helen Catholic Church in Louisville. During high school, she met her husband, the late Austin Abell, Jr. Peggy and Austin married in 1967. After Austin's service with the Army in Colorado Spring, CO, he began a long career with American Air Filter. It was American Air Filter that brought them to Elizabethton, TN.

Peggy resided in Elizabethon for 40 years and was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church. She was a graduate of East Tennessee State University where she obtained her bachelor's degree in public health. Peggy's love of healthcare led her to careers at East Tennessee State University and later Johnson City Medical Center. Her passion was her role as a transplant coordinator at the Transplant Center. After retirement, Peggy continued to be a lifelong supporter of organ donation.

She leaves behind her son Dr. Edward Abell and his wife Wendy; her daughter Julie Mack and her husband Keith; her beloved grandchildren Lydia and Molly Abell, Zachary, Alexandra, Kellan and Kane Mack; Judy Branham, sister Patricia Reidinger and brother Harry Burke.

A funeral Mass and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2030 Memorial Park Road, Gainesville, GA 30504 is in charge of arrangements.

Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020
