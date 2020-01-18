|
|
Peggy Ann Abell
Louisville - 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 17, 2020. She was born on March 26, 1932 to the late Frank and Nettie Pursley. She was a native of Louisville. She graduated from Shawnee High School in 1950.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Charles I. Abell; her grandson, Benjamin Paul McIntosh; her brother, Frank James Pursley; her sister, Frances Schaefer; and nephew, G.C. Moberley.
She is survived by her daughters, Lee Ann McIntosh (Paul) and Linda Ohlmann (Paul); grandsons, Chris McIntosh, Tyler Ohlmann, and Seth Ohlmann; her sister, Georgia Moberley; and nieces, Billie Jean Dillman (Rick) and Stephanie Schaefer.
She was loved dearly by her family and will be greatly missed.
As she requested, there will be no services, her family will celebrate her life each day.
In lieu of flowers she would prefer you make a donation to .
Published in The Courier-Journal from Jan. 18 to Jan. 26, 2020