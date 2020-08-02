Peggy Ann CorbettLouisville - Peggy Ann Corbett, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Peggy loved gardening and spending time with her family.She was born on March 6, 1951 in Edmonson, Kentucky to Albert and Joann (Boyde) Cowles. She is preceded in death by her Father, Albert Leon Cowles, Mother, Joann Boyde, and Sister, Jean Taylor.Peggy is survived by her loving Husband of 26 years Francis Charles Corbett: Children, Renee (Daniel) Denham and Jack (Amy) Corbett: Two Grandchildren and Three Great-Grandchildren: Siblings, Jimmy Cowles and John Cowles: Step-Mother, Edith Cowles.Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel, (10304 Dixie Hwy). Her Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am on Wednesday, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - Southwest Louisville Chapel with burial to follow at Holy Rosary Cemetery (33 Botland Road Manton, Washington County KY)The family requests that contributions in Peggy 's memory be made to the family.To leave a special message for the family, please visit