Peggy Ann Thompson
Louisville - Peggy Ann (Finley) Thompson, 79, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Symphony of Valley Farms.
Peggy was a member of Ormsby Heights Baptist Church. She worked for American Air Filter until the company relocated and had retired from Saint Xavier High School as secretary to the Athletic Director.
She preceded in death by her son, Michael Thompson.
Survivors include her husband of 60+ years, John B. Thompson; two children, Elizabeth Carey (Stevan) and John Nathan Thompson (Barbara); two sisters, Barbara Becker (Frank) and Robin Sample; a brother, Frank Finley (Irene); three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 Saturday at Owen Funeral Home 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation will be 12:00 - 8:00 P.M. Thursday and Friday.
Memorial gifts to Kentucky Humane Society.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 10, 2019