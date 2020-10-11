1/1
Peggy Anne Heil Henderson
Peggy Anne Heil Henderson

Louisville - 72, of Louisville, passed into eternal life on October 10, 2020.

In addition to her parents, Armond and Virginia Atcher Heil, Peggy was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh "Cape" Henderson, III; and brother, Joseph Heil.

She is survived by her children, Timothy, Kimberly and Kathryn Lesak and step-son, James Henderson; grandchildren, Shelby, Makinsey, Christian, Hannah, LaCosta, Caperton, Lily, Zion and Langston; great granddaughter, Alexis; sister, Jenny Heil; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; 1960 Bardstown Road, with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.

Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
OCT
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home - Bardstown
3800 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 459-3800
