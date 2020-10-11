Peggy Anne Heil Henderson
Louisville - 72, of Louisville, passed into eternal life on October 10, 2020.
In addition to her parents, Armond and Virginia Atcher Heil, Peggy was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh "Cape" Henderson, III; and brother, Joseph Heil.
She is survived by her children, Timothy, Kimberly and Kathryn Lesak and step-son, James Henderson; grandchildren, Shelby, Makinsey, Christian, Hannah, LaCosta, Caperton, Lily, Zion and Langston; great granddaughter, Alexis; sister, Jenny Heil; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; 1960 Bardstown Road, with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.
Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com
.