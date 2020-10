Peggy Anne Heil HendersonLouisville - 72, of Louisville, passed into eternal life on October 10, 2020.In addition to her parents, Armond and Virginia Atcher Heil, Peggy was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh "Cape" Henderson, III; and brother, Joseph Heil.She is survived by her children, Timothy, Kimberly and Kathryn Lesak and step-son, James Henderson; grandchildren, Shelby, Makinsey, Christian, Hannah, LaCosta, Caperton, Lily, Zion and Langston; great granddaughter, Alexis; sister, Jenny Heil; and several nieces and nephews.A funeral Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. on Friday, October 16, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church; 1960 Bardstown Road, with interment to follow in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 - 8 p.m. Thursday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home; 3800 Bardstown Road.Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com