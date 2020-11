Peggy Bargatze Sumner87, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.A native of Jeffersonville, IN., she was a former assistant manager at Executive Bowl, a professional bowler and member of the Bowling Hall of Fame.Peggy was preceded in death by the father of her children, Bob Bargatze and her second husband, Robert Sumner.She is survived by her; children, Mike Bargatze (Meece), Steve Bargatze (Carol), Cindy Wingfield (Mike), JoAnne Nussle (Eric), and Pam Petitt (Mark); sisters, Connie Pittarese (Rocco) and Maureen Reardon; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.Her funeral service will be at 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with entombment at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Owen Funeral Home.