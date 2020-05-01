Peggy Jane Faulkner
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peggy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Jane Faulkner

Clarksville - Peggy Jane Faulkner, 86 years of age passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Clarksville, IN. She was born January 7, 1934 in Louisville to the late Charles C. and Willie Ola Faulkner. Peggy loved to fish, loved her animals and enjoyed working in her yard. She retired from General Electric in Louisville and along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Faulkner Jr., Billie Jo Wilding, Patricia Ferguson (her identical twin), and Bobby Faulkner.

Survivors include her 6 nieces and 5 nephews.

The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Wedgewood Nursing Home for their wonderful care.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Peggy's services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, IN.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Jefferson, Floyd, and Clark County Humane Societies.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Burial
Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kraft Funeral Service
2776 Charlestown Rd
New Albany, IN 47150
8129812410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved