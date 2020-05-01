Peggy Jane Faulkner
Clarksville - Peggy Jane Faulkner, 86 years of age passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020 in Clarksville, IN. She was born January 7, 1934 in Louisville to the late Charles C. and Willie Ola Faulkner. Peggy loved to fish, loved her animals and enjoyed working in her yard. She retired from General Electric in Louisville and along with her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Charles Faulkner Jr., Billie Jo Wilding, Patricia Ferguson (her identical twin), and Bobby Faulkner.
Survivors include her 6 nieces and 5 nephews.
The family would like to express a special thank you to the staff at Wedgewood Nursing Home for their wonderful care.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic Peggy's services will be private. She will be laid to rest at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany. Arrangements have been entrusted to Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Rd., New Albany, IN.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Jefferson, Floyd, and Clark County Humane Societies.
Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com.
Published in Courier-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2020.