Peggy Joyce KeanLouisville - Mrs. Peggy Joyce Kean, age 81, of Louisville, returned to her Heavenly Father on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Mrs. Kean was born in Adair County, KY on May 30, 1939 to the late Bud and Etta Burris Beard. She was a member of Southeast Christian Church. She was a hairstylist and cosmetologist in profession.8 siblings preceded her in death.She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 61 years, Charles L. Kean; son (most loved), Dr. Don C. Kean, DMD; one loved and cherished granddaughter, Danielle Kean; 2 brothers, both of Columbia, KY, Bobby Beard (Wanda) and J.R. Beard (Lynda); several nieces, nephews and a host of other dear family and friends.Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities or to Home of the Innocents.Peggy chose cremation with no funeral or memorial service. "We will visit again in Heaven."Arrangements by Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Hwy. at Brooks Rd.) www.subfuneralhome.com