Peggy Laird Navarro
Louisville - 77, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2019 surrounded by her loving family.
She was born May 20, 1941 to the late Beulah Fay and Jesse Burton Laird.
Peggy was preceded in death by her son, Darrell Wayne Navarro.
She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Earl Antonio Navarro; daughters, Kathleen Dearinger (Heb), Joanna Orsi (Al), and Ursula Howard.
She leaves behind seven grandchildren, Beth Goins Wink (Matt), Heb Martin Dearinger (Ashley), Julia Ann Dearinger (Dave), Edward Louis Dearinger (Caitlin), Elizabeth Jane Pate (Sean), and Aaron Orsi. She also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Alayna, Lydia, Grant, Paige, Grayson, Nicholas, Tristan and Eryn.
Peggy retired from National City Bank and LouChem Federal Credit Union. Peggy never met a stranger and was an avid Louisville Cardinals fan. Peggy loved watching Jeopardy and was really quite good at answering the questions. She enjoyed spending time with family, reading, traveling, and especially loved her pets.
Peggy was a dedicated member of Incarnation Catholic Church. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, May 17 at Incarnation Catholic Church, 2229 Lower Hunters Trace, Louisville, KY, 40216.
Visitation will be at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy, 40216, Thursday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Burial will be at Calvary Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to her church.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 16, 2019