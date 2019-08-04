Resources
Peggy Peak Jenkins

Peggy Peak Jenkins Obituary
Peggy Peak Jenkins

Louisville - Jenkins, Peggy Peak 93, of Louisville died peacefully in the Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health Louisville on July 30, 2019.

She was the former Peggy Marie Peak and a member of St Agnes Roman Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Emil Gibson Jenkins.

Mrs. Jenkins is survived by her two sons, Joseph Barry Jenkins (Agnes) and Richard W. Jenkins. She is also survived by Virgil A. Vaughn, whom she referred to as her third son.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no funeral or memorial service. Burial will be private.

Memorial gifts may be made to Home of the Innocents, Yew Dell Botanical Gardens or Palliative Care Unit at Baptist Health Louisville.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
