Services
Arch L. Heady at Resthaven
4400 Bardstown Road
Louisville, KY 40218
(502) 491-5950
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Wheeler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Wheeler Obituary
Peggy Wheeler

Louisville - Peggy Lee Wheeler, age 74, passed away April 12, 2020.

Peggy is preceded in passing by her parents: Louis Roy and Lola Shepherd Wooldridge, and her siblings: Eva Edlin and Dale Wooldridge.

Here to carry on Peggy's memory is her loving husband of 52 years Curtis Wheeler; their children Curtis Edward Wheeler Jr. (Kim) and John Isaac Wheeler (Ashley); siblings Roy Wooldridge, Nancy Unthank, Patsy Rawlins, Timothy Wooldridge, Ruthie McGuire, Richard Wooldridge, and Sherry Weber; grandchildren Seth Isaac Wheeler, Grace Louise Wheeler, and Amanda Wheeler-Peer (Frank); and four great-grandchildren.

Peggy was an avid member of Fern Creek Christian Church for over five decades. She was loved and adored by everyone who met her.

Due to COVID-19 all services will be private for immediate family only. Peggy will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -