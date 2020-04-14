|
Peggy Wheeler
Louisville - Peggy Lee Wheeler, age 74, passed away April 12, 2020.
Peggy is preceded in passing by her parents: Louis Roy and Lola Shepherd Wooldridge, and her siblings: Eva Edlin and Dale Wooldridge.
Here to carry on Peggy's memory is her loving husband of 52 years Curtis Wheeler; their children Curtis Edward Wheeler Jr. (Kim) and John Isaac Wheeler (Ashley); siblings Roy Wooldridge, Nancy Unthank, Patsy Rawlins, Timothy Wooldridge, Ruthie McGuire, Richard Wooldridge, and Sherry Weber; grandchildren Seth Isaac Wheeler, Grace Louise Wheeler, and Amanda Wheeler-Peer (Frank); and four great-grandchildren.
Peggy was an avid member of Fern Creek Christian Church for over five decades. She was loved and adored by everyone who met her.
Due to COVID-19 all services will be private for immediate family only. Peggy will be laid to rest in Resthaven Memorial Park.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020