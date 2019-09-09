|
|
Pelham Jennings Wilson, age 94 of Louisville, KY, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born in Irvington, KY on August 2, 1925, son of the late David B. and Clara F. Wilson. He was the eldest of five children. P. J. or Sam as he was known, retired from Trimac Corporation where he was a Rate Manager for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his Kentucky Wildcats and was often found reading the "Cats Pause". P. J. is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Dowell Wilson, daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Mark Cummings, granddaughters McKinsey and Melinda, brother Paul Wilson and many nieces and nephews. His siblings who preceded him in death were David "Bud" Wilson, Shirley Dean Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Hall.
Funeral arrangements will be as follows: Trent-Dowell Funeral Home 308 South Hardin Street Hardinsburg, KY on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2 PM central time with visitation beginning at 12 PM central time. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the www.alzorg.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Sept. 9 to Sept. 11, 2019