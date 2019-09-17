Services
Trent-Dowell Funeral Home
308 South Hardin Street
Hardinsburg, KY 40143
(270) 756-2172
Resources
More Obituaries for Pelham Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pelham Jennings Wilson


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pelham Jennings Wilson Obituary
Pelham Jennings Wilson, age 94 of Louisville, KY, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother, died Thursday, September 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, MO. He was born in Irvington, KY on August 2, 1925, son of the late David B. and Clara F. Wilson. He was the eldest of five children. P. J. or Sam as he was known, retired from Trimac Corporation where he was a Rate Manager for over 30 years. He was a member of St. Mark United Methodist Church and a veteran of the United States Army. He loved his Kentucky Wildcats and was often found reading the "Cats Pause". P. J. is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley Dowell Wilson, daughter and son-in-law Stephanie and Mark Cummings, granddaughters McKinsey and Melinda, brother Paul Wilson and many nieces and nephews. His siblings who preceded him in death were David "Bud" Wilson, Shirley Dean Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Hall.
Funeral arrangements will be as follows: Trent-Dowell Funeral Home 308 South Hardin Street Hardinsburg, KY on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 2 PM central time with visitation beginning at 12 PM central time. Expressions of sympathy are suggested to the www.alzorg.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pelham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now