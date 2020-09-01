Penny (Patricia A.) Brill
Louisville - Patricia "Penny" A. Brill passed away on August 31, 2020. Retired from a long and distinguished career at Brown-Forman, she was a member of The Temple and a resident of The Glenview, where she had served as Secretary of the Board and a participant in the lively discussion group The Yayas. She was also a Past President and active Board member of WhoDunnit Murder Mystery Theater, having delighted audiences in her many memorable stage roles.
Penny was preceded in death by her father Irvin D. Brill, by her brother Jeffery Alan Brill, and quite recently by her mother Bernice S. Brill. A graveside service and burial were held in The Temple Cemetery.
Close friend Ann Waterman recalls Penny was widely known and loved for her kind heart and ready smile even during hard times, always quick to place the welfare of others above her own. Thus, she asks that those who wish to make contributions in Penny's honor consider not only organized charities such as The Temple, The American Cancer Society
and the local Animal Care Society, but also individuals in our own community who may be in need of assistance at this critical time.
May her memory be a blessing. Arrangements entrusted to Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.