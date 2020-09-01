1/1
Penny (Patricia A.) Brill
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Penny's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penny (Patricia A.) Brill

Louisville - Patricia "Penny" A. Brill passed away on August 31, 2020. Retired from a long and distinguished career at Brown-Forman, she was a member of The Temple and a resident of The Glenview, where she had served as Secretary of the Board and a participant in the lively discussion group The Yayas. She was also a Past President and active Board member of WhoDunnit Murder Mystery Theater, having delighted audiences in her many memorable stage roles.

Penny was preceded in death by her father Irvin D. Brill, by her brother Jeffery Alan Brill, and quite recently by her mother Bernice S. Brill. A graveside service and burial were held in The Temple Cemetery.

Close friend Ann Waterman recalls Penny was widely known and loved for her kind heart and ready smile even during hard times, always quick to place the welfare of others above her own. Thus, she asks that those who wish to make contributions in Penny's honor consider not only organized charities such as The Temple, The American Cancer Society and the local Animal Care Society, but also individuals in our own community who may be in need of assistance at this critical time.

May her memory be a blessing. Arrangements entrusted to Herman Meyer & Son, Inc.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Herman Meyer & Son Inc.
1338 Ellison Avenue
Louisville, KY 40204
(502) 458-9569
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved