E M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home
120 West Maple Street
Jeffersonville, IN 47130
(812) 282-1356
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM
Louisville - Penny Sue Gagne, age 54, passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at U of L Hospital.

She is survived by her husband Ralph Finley of Louisville, KY; mother Ruby Casey of Jeffersonville, IN; son James Schuley of New Albany, IN; daughter Chassidy D. Reynolds (Carl) of Louisville, KY; granddaughters Dakota, Brianna, and Tristyn; Siblings Tina, Linda, Teddy, Tony, and Karen.

She is preceded in death by her father James Casey.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at E.M. Coots' Sons Funeral Home with cremation to follow. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 2:00 p.m. until the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be made online at CootsFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Courier-Journal on Apr. 8, 2019
