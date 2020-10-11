Percy Voyles Jr.
Louisville - Percy Voyles Jr, 89, of Louisville, passed away October 10th 2020, with his loving family by his side. Percy was met at the gates of heaven by his wife, Virginia; sons Mitchell and John, and many brothers and sisters.
He leaves to cherish his memories, , daughter, Linda Patterson, granddaughter, Kristi Patterson (Joe), and daughter in law Donna Voyles, great-granddaughter Hailey Senesi (Mathew), great-grandson, Linden Nickells, and great-great granddaughter Dalanie Harper.
Percy was a hardworking and loving man, who retired from the Boilermaker union and was a master carpenter he was also an UK fan and will be missed by all who got to meet him.
A celebration of life service for Percy will be Wednesday at 12:00 PM at advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.
