Percy Voyles Jr.
Percy Voyles Jr.

Louisville - Percy Voyles Jr, 89, of Louisville, passed away October 10th 2020, with his loving family by his side. Percy was met at the gates of heaven by his wife, Virginia; sons Mitchell and John, and many brothers and sisters.

He leaves to cherish his memories, , daughter, Linda Patterson, granddaughter, Kristi Patterson (Joe), and daughter in law Donna Voyles, great-granddaughter Hailey Senesi (Mathew), great-grandson, Linden Nickells, and great-great granddaughter Dalanie Harper.

Percy was a hardworking and loving man, who retired from the Boilermaker union and was a master carpenter he was also an UK fan and will be missed by all who got to meet him.

A celebration of life service for Percy will be Wednesday at 12:00 PM at advantage Funeral Home Hardy Chapel with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, from 4:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the funeral home.

Please visit our website; www.advantagefunerals.com to share memories or leave online condolences for the Voyles family.






Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
13
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
OCT
14
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
OCT
14
Burial
Bethany Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Advantage Funeral Home and Cremation Services Hardy Chapel
10907 Dixie Highway
Louisville, KY 40272
5029376400
