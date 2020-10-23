1/1
Perry "Boomer" Arnold Sr.
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Perry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Perry "Boomer" Arnold, Sr.

Louisville - Perry "Boomer" Arnold Sr., 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.

He was born on March 3, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ameal and Agnes (Colvin) Arnold. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Sharon and Janet and great-grandson, Dax.

Perry graduated in 1966 from Valley High School and retired as a Journeyman Boilermaker after 35 years of service with the Boilermakers Local 40.

Perry is survived by his loving wife of 52 plus years, Pamela Arnold, children, Perry Lee Arnold, Jr., Paul (Jamie) Arnold, Patrick Arnold and Patrice (William) Murray, brother Gabe Arnold, sister Pamela Burchett, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Perry "Boomer's" life will be held at a later date.

The family requests that contributions in Perry's memory be made to (www.greenhilltherapy.org/donate) Green Hill Therapy, 1410 Long Run Road Louisville, KY 40245 or Westport Middle School - Chess Club, 8100 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40222.

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier-Journal from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home-East Louisville Chapel
235 Juneau Drive
Louisville, KY 40243
(502) 245-0095
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Courier-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved