Perry "Boomer" Arnold, Sr.
Louisville - Perry "Boomer" Arnold Sr., 73, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020.
He was born on March 3, 1947 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Ameal and Agnes (Colvin) Arnold. He is also preceded in death by his sisters Sharon and Janet and great-grandson, Dax.
Perry graduated in 1966 from Valley High School and retired as a Journeyman Boilermaker after 35 years of service with the Boilermakers Local 40.
Perry is survived by his loving wife of 52 plus years, Pamela Arnold, children, Perry Lee Arnold, Jr., Paul (Jamie) Arnold, Patrick Arnold and Patrice (William) Murray, brother Gabe Arnold, sister Pamela Burchett, 12 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A celebration of Perry "Boomer's" life will be held at a later date.
The family requests that contributions in Perry's memory be made to (www.greenhilltherapy.org/donate
) Green Hill Therapy, 1410 Long Run Road Louisville, KY 40245 or Westport Middle School - Chess Club, 8100 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40222.
To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.Newcomerkentuckiana.com
.