|
|
Perry Bedinger
Louisville - 101, passed away April 8, 2020.
He was a member of Cane Run Missionary Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Bedinger.
He is survived by 2 daughters; Mary Brandy (Raymond) and Janice Amos, 3 sons; Perry, James (Linda) and John Thomas Bedinger and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
Funeral Service and Burial are private.
G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020