Services
G. C. Williams Funeral Home
1935 W. Broadway
Louisville, KY 40203
(502) 772-3123
Resources
More Obituaries for Perry Bedinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perry Bedinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Perry Bedinger Obituary
Perry Bedinger

Louisville - 101, passed away April 8, 2020.

He was a member of Cane Run Missionary Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife Norma Bedinger.

He is survived by 2 daughters; Mary Brandy (Raymond) and Janice Amos, 3 sons; Perry, James (Linda) and John Thomas Bedinger and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren and other relatives and friends.

Funeral Service and Burial are private.

G. C. Williams in charge.
Published in The Courier-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Perry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -