Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. X High School
1609 Poplar Level Rd.
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Trinity
501 Cherrywood
Louisville - SANGALLI, Dr. Perry E., age 60, died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Baptist Health.

Born in El Paso, TX, Perry was President & CEO of St. Xavier High School in Louisville, KY. He was a graduate of his beloved St. X (Class of 1976) and earned his PhD from Spalding University. A gifted musician, he was an organist for parishes across the Archdiocese. Perry enjoyed food, travel and his entire St. X Family. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Forrest Sangalli.

Dr. Sangalli is survived by his father, Eugene P. Sangalli; and his two brothers, James D. and Robert D. Sangalli.

His funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:00 Friday, May 10, 2019 at Holy Trinity, 501 Cherrywood, with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3-8 pm Thursday at St. X High School, 1609 Poplar Level Rd.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sangalli Endowment at St. Xavier.
Published in The Courier-Journal on May 7, 2019
