Services
Wake
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Spring Valley Funeral Home
Louisville, KY
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
The St Stephen Baptist church
Louisville, KY
Perry Lee Whitson Jr. Obituary
Perry Lee Whitson Jr.

Louisville - Perry Lee Whitson Jr. age 69 of Louisville, KY went to be with the Lord Thursday July 11 2019. Perry committed his life to the Lord at an early age. He loved and cherished his valued family. He leaves to cherish his memory: wife, Norvetta Whitson, daughter, Dana Garrett, grandson, Garrett Large; four sisters, Jeanette Masden, Jimmie Whitson, JoAnn Jones and Sylvia Faulkner and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Going home services will be held Monday, July 15th at 1:00PM at The St Stephen Baptist church in Louisville, KY and a wake will be from 11AM to 1:00PM. Spring Valley Funeral Home of Louisville, KY is Honored to be of service to the Whitson family.
Published in The Courier-Journal on July 14, 2019
